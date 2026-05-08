Petersburg funeral homes unite for National Day of Prayer parade

PETERSBURG, Va. — Seven hearses from seven Petersburg funeral homes rolled down Crater Road on the National Day of Prayer not for a funeral, but for peace.

The funeral homes came together on the first Thursday in May for a procession and prayer event on the steps of the Petersburg Public Library. There funeral home representatives offered prayers for the community that has supported them through the years.

"In our great city of Petersburg, we all come together in unity to pray for our people," event coordinator James Toney said.

Each funeral home delivered a specific prayer during the event.

William N. Bland III, with Bland Funeral Home, opened with a call for peace and an end to violence.

"On this National Day of Prayer, we pause to seek your wisdom and grace," Bland said. "I hope [those who watched the procession] saw we are standing for peace. We're standing to stop murders. We're standing to stop any kind of violence here in our city and beyond."

Rev. Jeffery Dotson, with Dotson Funeral Home, prayed for the city's youth.

"Loving God, please protect our youth from the dangers present in our world today," Dotson said.

David Watts, with JT Morris & Sons Funeral Home, offered a prayer for educators.

"We call upon you to bless all of our educators. Father give them strength, give them wisdom. Give them a heart for our young people," Watts said.

Bland returned with a prayer for those who are ill or isolated.

"We pray for the sick and shut ins. Those who battle pain, fatigue or loneliness behind closed doors," Bland said.

Kati Paul, with E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, prayed for those in service.

"On this National Day of Prayer, we lift up our military, police officers and first responders into your loving care," Paul said.

Rev. Alexander Williams, with Johnson Funeral Home, called for unity and justice.

"Where there is confusion, bring clarity. Where there is division, bring unity. Where there is injustice, bring correction. Where there is fear, bring peace. Raise up leaders who will stand for what is right," Williams said.

Rev. Berry Brown, with Wilkerson Funeral Home, prayed for the city's most vulnerable residents.

"Lord we pray for the homeless, for our senior citizens. For low income families who are carrying a heavy burden," Brown said.

Antonio A. Tucker Sr., with Tucker Funeral Home, closed with gratitude for the spirit of the event.

"Lord, today we especially thank you for the beautiful spirit of unity and togetherness displayed as funeral homes from across our Community have come together for this National Day of Prayer," Tucker said.

Beyond the prayers, the funeral homes said the event was also about showing the public a different side of their work.

"Wanted them to see all of our funeral homes come together as colleagues, not as competitors, as one to pray for our community," John Piotrowski, with E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, said.

Brandon Woody, with J.T. Morris & Sons Funeral Home, echoed that message.

"We wanted people to hear we're here for them more than just when a death occurs. We're here for them all the time," Woody said.

The last time the funeral homes came together for the National Day of Prayer was in 2017. Organizers said they hope the procession becomes a city tradition.

"Hopefully in the future, we can get other people to be involved and understand the importance of what the National Day of Prayer is," Toney said.

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