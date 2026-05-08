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Fort Clifton Arts and Crafts Festival marks 50 years with first-ever Saturday night concert

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WTVR
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COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The Fort Clifton Arts and Crafts Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend in Colonial Heights, a milestone that coincides with the city's own 100th anniversary.

More than 100 vendors from as far north as Pennsylvania and as far south as Florida will be on hand Saturday and Sunday with arts and crafts, live entertainment, festival food and more.

More than 9,000 people from across Central Virginia are expected to attend the family-friendly event, with perfect weather in the forecast.

To mark the five-decade milestone, a concert will be held Saturday night for the first time ever, featuring yacht rock band Three Sheets to the Wind from 7 to 9 p.m.

The festival is located behind Tussing Elementary School, just off Conduit Road in Colonial Heights. Saturday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

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