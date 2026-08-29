Man rescued from roof of burning Hopewell home critically injured, officials say

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man is in critical condition at a local burn center and two firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries after a house fire in Hopewell Saturday morning.

Hopewell Fire & EMS crews were called to a fire at a two-story home in the 3300 block of Boston Street at 7:45 a.m., according to officials with the Hopewell Fire Marshal’s Office.

When firefighters arrived, they spotted smoke coming from the home. Bystanders told crews that people might be inside the home.

While some firefighters began an "aggressive fire attack," others searched the home to see if anyone was still inside.

Officials said a man crawled from a second-floor window onto the roof, where he was rescued by firefighters. He was transported to a local burn center and is listed in critical condition.

Firefighters also rescued two dogs and two birds from the home. All four animals were reported to be OK.

The two firefighters who suffered heat-related injuries were treated and released on the scene.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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