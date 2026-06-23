Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR Wayne Tri-Cities Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300.png

Tri-Cities

Actions

Man fatally shot in Petersburg, Monday night

Man fatally shot in the chest on Richmond Ave. in Petersburg Monday night
cbs 6
Man fatally shot in the chest on Richmond Ave. in Petersburg Monday night
Man fatally shot in the chest on Richmond Ave. in Petersburg Monday night
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was shot in the chest and killed on Richmond Ave. in Petersburg, Monday night, according to our Crime Insider.

Sources tell us that the shooting happened sometime after 10 p.m.

Our crew was at the scene where people were visibly distraught. Our crew counted around 25 people at the scene.

We are still working to confirm if anyone was arrested, as well as the identity and age of the victim.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wayne Promo Unit Tri Cities -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Tri-Cities reporter: Wayne Covil

Your Community: Tri-Cities Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in the Tri-Cities. Know a story Wayne Covil should cover? Submit a tip here.
Petersburg Government Petersburg Public Schools Petersburg Parks & Facilities Petrersburg Library Petersburg Bureau of Police Petersburg Fire-Rescue Colonial Heights Government Colonial Heights Public Schools Colonial Heights Parks & Facilities Colonial Heights Library Colonial Heights Police Colonial Heights Fire & EMS Hopewell Government Hopewell Public Schools Hopewell Parks & Recreation Hopewell Library Hopewell Police Hopewell Fire & EMS Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce