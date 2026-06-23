Man fatally shot in Petersburg, Monday night

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was shot in the chest and killed on Richmond Ave. in Petersburg, Monday night, according to our Crime Insider.

Sources tell us that the shooting happened sometime after 10 p.m.

Our crew was at the scene where people were visibly distraught. Our crew counted around 25 people at the scene.

We are still working to confirm if anyone was arrested, as well as the identity and age of the victim.



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