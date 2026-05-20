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Teen killed after car flees Hopewell traffic stop, hits tree

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 20, 2026
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HOPEWELL, Va. — A teenager was killed and two others were injured after a car fled a traffic stop and crashed into a tree in Hopewell, according to police.

Officers were called to the 100 block of S. 8th Avenue just before midnight Tuesday after someone reported a large group of juveniles arguing in the roadway.

"Upon arrival, a Hopewell Police officer observed a black Nissan being operated recklessly and initiated a traffic stop. During the initial contact, the driver placed the vehicle in drive and fled westbound on City Point Road at a high rate of speed," a Hopewell police spokesperson said. "The vehicle continued on City Point Road to Mesa Drive, where it left the roadway and struck a tree."

Police said officers "immediately rendered aid" to the three juveniles in the car.

The driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A third passenger died.

The name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of family members.

It was unclear in the initial police statement whether officers were in pursuit of the Nissan at the time of the crash. CBS 6 has asked for clarification.

"Virginia State Police assisted with the crash investigation," the police spokesperson said. "The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit has also initiated an investigation into the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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