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2 seriously injured in Petersburg stabbing, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, May 2, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, May 2, 2026
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PETERSBURG, Va. — Two people were seriously injured after being stabbed in a Petersburg neighborhood on Saturday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Petersburg Police posted on social media that officers were investigating in the 400 block of Roundtop Avenue after two people were injured.

"This is an active scene," officials wrote.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that the victims were stabbed and taken to an area hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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