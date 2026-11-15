Man killed in Dinwiddie County shooting

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting in Dinwiddie County Saturday night, according to our partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents.
Sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents that the shooting happened at a home in the 16100 block of Courthouse Road.
Additional details are limited at this time.
A homicide investigation is underway, Virginia Statewide Incidents reports.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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