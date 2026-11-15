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Man killed in Dinwiddie County shooting

Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 15, 2026
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DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting in Dinwiddie County Saturday night, according to our partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents.

Sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents that the shooting happened at a home in the 16100 block of Courthouse Road.

Additional details are limited at this time.

A homicide investigation is underway, Virginia Statewide Incidents reports.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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