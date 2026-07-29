Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights Tuesday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened near the 54 mile-marker, near Temple Avenue, around 5:30 p.m.

Virginia State Police said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass a pickup truck on the shoulder.

The motorcycle struck the pickup truck, and the motorcyclist was ejected.

Virginia State Police identified the motorcyclist as Desmond Nichols, 39, of Petersburg. VSP said Nichols was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The unoccupied motorcycle continued traveling along the interstate before hitting an SUV.

No other injuries were reported, Virginia State Police said.

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