Several students transported after school bus crash in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Several David A. Harrison Elementary School students were transported for evaluation after a crash involving a Prince George County school bus and a flatbed truck carrying a bulldozer Thursday, according to authorities.

The school bus was carrying 41 children when the crash occurred in the 8600 block of County Drive at 3:45 p.m., according to emergency officials.

Initial reports indicated the crash appeared to be a rear-end collision. Authorities did not immediately release details about what led to the crash.

The Prince George County School District stated that 1 student was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The remaining passengers and the bus driver were taken to the Central Wellness Center for evaluation and reunification.

Prince George County Fire and EMS urged parents not to come to the crash site and instead directed family members to gather at the Central Wellness Center at 11023 Prince George Drive.

"TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a County school bus," Prince George County Fire and EMS said in a social media post. "If you think your child is on this bus, please do NOT come to the scene of this crash."

Emergency crews remained at the scene Thursday afternoon, and officials warned motorists to expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.