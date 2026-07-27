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Colonial Heights vape shop padlocked after being raided 4 times in a year for drugs, gambling

Colonial Heights vape shop padlocked after being raided 4 times in a year
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COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Colonial Heights vape shop has been padlocked shut after being raided by police multiple times in one year.

Surveillance video captures the moment Colonial Heights Police executed a search warrant at Exotic's Smoke and Convenience Store on July 20. The store is located in the Pickwick Shopping Center.

"We just saw the police cars start pulling up over there, so we knew they were getting ready to do something," said Roger Waters, who works across the street.

Colonial Heights Police say last Monday's raid was not the first time for the shop.

"Since June of 2025, it has been raided a total of four times," Sgt. Desiree McCurry said.

Police say the first raid, in July of 2025, wasn't about drugs.

"It actually began as a gambling operation," McCurry said. "It was later found out that the business was also selling illegal drugs. Marijuana, illegal vape pens, even some Schedule 1 and 2 drugs."

The most recent raid turned up more of the same.

After each previous raid, police say the business would simply restock and continue operating. This time, a chain and padlock on the front door signal a different outcome.

"After the arrests were made during the search warrant, an injunction was actually sought out through the courts that basically shut the business down in its entirety," McCurry said.

Waters said he supports keeping the store closed.

"I just feel like if they ain't doing what they're supposed to do, they should be shut down — it's just that simple," Waters said. "Leave it padlocked as far as I'm concerned."

Police arrested two clerks and charged them with misdemeanor possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The owner, 32-year-old El Said Ibrahim, is charged with maintaining a public nuisance, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Colonial Heights Police say the padlock should serve as a warning to other businesses.

"No selling of illegal narcotics or marijuana will be tolerated in the city," McCurry said.

It is now up to the courts to determine whether the business will be allowed to reopen or remain closed.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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