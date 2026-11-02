What's inside? Colonial Heights buries time capsule at Violet Bank to open in 100 years.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The city of Colonial Heights has been celebrating its 100th anniversary for most of 2026. But recently, city leaders wanted to make sure the people celebrating Colonial Heights' bicentennial had a good look at what life was like 100 years before.

Renovations to one of the oldest buildings in Colonial Heights are underway — the historic Violet Bank.

It's a building not only steeped in history, but importance to the city.

"It's a part of our City Seal along with the cucumber tree," said Amber Wallace, of the city of Colonial Heights.

And it is here that something special has been left for the city's bicentennial.

"We've decided to leave a time capsule here on the property, with a date to be opened in 2126, so another 100 years from now," Wallace said.

The original Violet Bank burned in the early 1800s. This building is from 1810.

"It's described as a Federal-style building," said Wendy Alvis, former curator of Violet Bank.

The building has some unique features like 14-foot ceilings.

"Going across three rooms right here, they're 23-feet long and they have their original, old growth, heart pine floors," Alvis said.

So city leaders decided it was the perfect place and perfect time to leave a time capsule for future leaders to open up.

"It is protected and the container that we have it in, is water tight," Wallace said.

Inside are items from city staff like letters, coins, patches, t-shirts, hats, and a piece of concrete from Public Works and Engineering to show what the streets look like currently versus what they might look like 100 years from now.

The capsule also holds something very much a part of Virginia.

"One of my favorite pieces was a recipe from the fire house, they gave their Brunswick Stew recipe," Wallace said.

The key to the items placed in the time capsule was simple.

"It's kind of a glimpse into what life was like in 2026," Wallace said.

When renovations here are complete, a plaque will go up to remind future generations what is hidden away.

Renovations on the outside of Violet Bank are expected to wrap up by the end of this year. Then in early 2027, they'll start renovating the inside.

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