12-year-old Hopewell bowler chases his PBA dream with 4 perfect games and $13,000 in college savings

HOPEWELL, Va. — Carson Wilkerson has been at home on the bowling lanes for most of his life. At 12 years old, the Hopewell resident has bowled four perfect games, saved more than $13,000 toward college and is ranked 17th in the country for his age group.

"This is my second home really," Carson said.

He started bowling at 2 years old. He even remembers the exact lane where it all began.

"Fun fact, I was actually on this lane when I picked up my first bowling ball. I was on lane three and four," Carson said.

Now at 12, Carson travels across the Commonwealth and the country to compete.

"I just love it, like I love bowling," he said.

A seventh-grader at Carter G. Woodson Middle School in Hopewell, Carson is an honor student in the gifted program. But it is on the bowling lanes where his passion and skills truly shine.

He has bowled four perfect games of 300.

"My first one, I was like a baby deer trying to walk. I was nervous. My second one and then third, my last one, I just threw and hoped for the best," Carson said.

Those perfect games are also building his college fund.

"Over $13,000," Carson said.

When it comes to college, he says he already has his mind made up.

"Wichita State. They have the best bowling team," Carson said.

"Most of the pros went to that college and are now in the professional bowling league," Carson said.

Carson is a southpaw — a left-handed bowler — which he says is rare in the sport. He uses only two fingers when he sends the ball down the lane.

High scores, he says, require much more than just rolling a ball.

"There's way more to it, like where you stand, where you're looking, your speed. There's a lot more than just throwing a ball," Carson said.

Carson practices at the Hopewell Bowling Center. His skills have already earned him national attention, and he is in the running for Sports Illustrated Athlete of the Year.

His goal is clear.

"To make it to the PBA," he said.

At 12, getting to practice and tournaments still requires some help. Carson is quick to credit those who have supported him along the way.

"I will have to shout out my mother, the man above, Jesus, and Phil Hickman, my coach. He got me here," Carson said.

Carson is looking for sponsors, as traveling to out-of-state tournaments — some of which last more than a week — is very expensive. He also hopes someone will step up to create a Hopewell High School bowling team, so that when he gets there in two years, he can play on it.

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