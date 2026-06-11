Blue Willow Tea Room in Petersburg offers a rare chance to slow down and sip in style

PETERSBURG, Va. — Tucked inside a century-old historic building in Petersburg, the Blue Willow Tea Room has been offering guests a full English tea experience since 2010.

Owner Sid Scott said he fashioned Blue Willow after a small tea room he often visited in England. His goal has remained the same over the years: to keep it comfortable, serve good tea and fresh food, and create an atmosphere that keeps customers coming back.

"It's just a nice, comfortable place to come, and that's the way it would be in England, a comfortable place to go and have your afternoon tea," Scott said.

In the 16 years since opening, Blue Willow has become an integral part of many customers' lives.

"We come on the first Friday of every month and we have been coming for 13 years," said Sharon Williams, a long-time customer.

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Scott said some of his regulars have been there from the very beginning.

"They came here on the very first day we opened and they come on a regular basis," Scott said.

The experience goes beyond the tea itself. Scott said the full English tea presentation is part of what sets Blue Willow apart.

"The three-tier tower, the English experience that you don't see very often," Scott said.

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Williams, a decades-long tea connoisseur, said the appeal is about more than what's in the cup.

"People are so busy nowadays. They rush around, they get a quick cup of coffee and they're off. This tea presents an opportunity for people to sit back, relax, let some of that stress leave their bodies and at the same time, get a good cup of tea and some delicious treats and just enjoy each other," Williams said.

Long-time customer Lizette Parker said the environment makes everyone feel welcome.

"I love this place. It makes you feel at home. The people that work here make you feel at home," Parker said.

For those new to the tea room experience, there is no need to feel intimidated. Tiffany Crimson, who has spent the last few months exploring tea rooms, brought friends and family to Blue Willow to share the experience.

"It's nice to just kind of disconnect and just, face-to-face with somebody. Drink the tea, talk about the differences here. They even allow you to choose different teas, some tea houses don't do that," Crimson said.

Blue Willow has also become a destination, drawing tea lovers off Interstate 95 and serving as a meetup spot for people traveling in from different directions. Stephanie Cothran made the trip from Cary, North Carolina.

"I think it's great ... it has a lot of atmosphere and quite a little tea room just to enjoy," Cothran said.

The tea room attracts guests of all ages, including 16-year-old Raelynn Barkman.

"It's a very calm experience I look forward to," Barkman said.

For Barkman's family, the gluten-free menu options are an added draw.

"There is quite a bit of food and it is really good that it's gluten-free," Barkman said.

In addition to tea and food, guests can also browse and purchase tea cups and tea pots from an antique store attached to the tea room.

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Scott said many guests end up putting their phones away entirely and simply talking with one another.

"They sit and talk to each other for sometimes three or four hours and that's OK, as long as I don't need the table," Scott said.

Reservations are required. Learn more at bluewillowtearoom.com, or by calling 804-733-7605.

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