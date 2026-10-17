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Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Colonial Heights, sources say

Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Colonial Heights, sources say
Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Colonial Heights, sources say
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COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Colonial Heights, according to our partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Conduit Road and Old Town Creek Way.

The vehicle was significantly damaged, but there was no word if the driver was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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