Police search for driver who struck girl on bicycle: 'We heard a crunch'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights police are asking for the help finding the driver of a car that hit a young girl on a bicycle Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened where Conjurers Drive meets Conduit Road.

Priscilla Sumner and her daughter were working on their front porch when they heard the collision.

"We heard a crunch," Priscilla Sumner said.

"She was coming down this way, she stopped at the stop sign and I mean, she was going to turn and then went BAM," Sumner said.

Police described how the crash unfolded as the vehicle made a turn.

"There were two females on bicycles, they were just riding in the roadway, when a vehicle came up, proceeded to turn right, not realizing the juveniles on the bicycles were also trying to cross the street, and that's when the vehicle stuck the bicycle," Colonial Heights Police Sgt. Desiree McCurry said.

Sumner said the driver of the car did get out.

"Had a nice conversation, asked each other if they were OK, if anybody got hurt, they were fine, then they got up, she gets in the car and left," Sumner said.

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Before the driver left, police say one of the girls picked up something from the street and handed it to her.

"So the juveniles actually gave the driver back her license plate that had fallen off her car, after the crash," McCurry said.

Police say after the crash, the girls rode away.

"I told my daughter they were probably scared, thought maybe they might get in trouble," Sumner said.

After riding home, one of the girls' mothers called 911, and police responded to the scene.

"[She said] the juvenile that was struck, was said to be having difficulties walking, so the mother did eventually take the child to the doctor to see if the injuries were due to the crash," McCurry said.

Police are now looking for the driver of the car.

"The driver of the vehicle should have stopped, should have called the police, as normal, being the adult in the situation, they should have called the police and waited for police to respond to the scene," McCurry said.

Colonial Heights police told me the driver of the car may be facing multiple charges.

If you have any information about the crash, call Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.