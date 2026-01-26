Tri-Cities dig out from Sunday's snow and Virginia ice storm

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The Tri-Cities turned into a winter wonderland Monday, bringing joy to some residents while creating challenges for others after Sunday's snow and ice storm.

For 7-year-old Lucas Ferguson, the weather meant a perfect snow day off from school and ideal sledding conditions.

"Not all the way to the fence but maybe close," Ferguson said talking about how far he could make it on his sled while enjoying his day in the snow.

But adults faced a different reality as they worked to dig out from the storm. Peter Melendez spent his morning clearing pathways around his home.

"I'm just trying to clean my steps into the house and also the walkway and to be able to get access to the mailbox," Melendez said while shoveling snow and ice.

Across the Tri-Cities, neighbors grabbed shovels to tackle the challenging task of removing snow with a layer of ice on top.

Wade Toulson turned to his snow blower for help.

"I bought that about five years ago," Toulson said. "I was out here shoveling snow and I said I've got to find an easier way to do it, it works pretty good when the snow is nice and soft."

Others brought in heavy equipment to handle the job.

Glenn Casey used a tractor to clear parking lots.

"This never got really solid ice yet. I think the snow came and then the ice got on top of it but it's coming up like normal snow, slush snow, this is good," Casey said.

Even after clearing driveways and cars, getting out of neighborhoods remained difficult. While main roads stayed clear, many secondary and neighborhood streets became sheets of ice.

With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits, drivers face dangerous conditions. Ice on cleared streets may be hard or impossible to see, requiring extreme caution for anyone who must travel.

