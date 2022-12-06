Slain UVA football players honored with posthumous degrees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The three University of Virginia football players who were tragically killed in a shooting last month will be honored by the school with posthumous degrees.

UVA's College of Arts & Sciences departments where the students were studying approved the degrees for Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

The printed degrees were delivered to UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams who, along with President Jim Ryan and others from UVA Athletics and the University, has attended each player’s hometown funeral.

Davis, a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina, majored in African American and African studies. Chandler, a second-year student from Huntersville, North Carolina, majored in American studies. Fourth-year Perry, of Miami, double majored in studio art and in African American and African studies.

Williams on Monday said, “It was a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel and D’Sean.”

Associate Dean for Undergraduate Academic Programs Rachel Most, who served as dean for all three students in the college, initiated the request for the posthumous degrees.

The three players were killed on Nov. 13 when police said a UVA student opened fire on a charter bus of students that had just returned to grounds from a field trip to Washington D.C. Two other students were wounded in the shooting — Marlee Morgan and Mike Hollins, another football player.

Hollins is among seven football players who are anticipated to complete the requirements for their undergraduate degrees this month, a milestone celebrated by the football team last week.