Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Tractor-trailer drives off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel; 'good Samaritan' dives in to rescue driver

Photo shows guard rail broken on CBBT after tractor-trailer goes overboard.
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 17:03:17-04

NORFOLK, Va. — All northbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel are closed Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer went over the side, officials say.

The crash took place around 1:50 p.m. at the 1 MP northbound on the CBBT.

Tractor-trailer goes into water off of Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

According to Virginia Beach Police, a "good Samaritan" jumped into the water to help the driver. The status of the driver and the person who jumped is unknown.

The truck went over on the west side of the northbound span between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island.

The bridge has sustained guardrail and curb damage, according to officials. CBBT maintenance crews are responding to make emergency repairs, reports confirm.

https://twitter.com/FollowTheGulls/status/1671958033126006811

CBBT police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

When asking Tom Anderson, an official with CBBT, if a person was inside the tractor trailer that went over, he stated, "I assume so, but we have not made identification yet."

Virginia Beach police, Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard are assisting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone