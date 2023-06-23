Henrico man killed after crash sends tractor-trailer off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel (CCBT) have identified the driver who died after his tractor-trailer went over the northbound lanes of the bridge on Thursday.

CBBT officials said diving crews recovered the body of 36-year-old Christopher A. Scott, of Henrico, Virginia, along with the tractor-trailer owned by Keep It Moving 22, LLC, Friday afternoon.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Scott during this difficult time,” CCBT Executive Director Jeff Holland said.

Shane Rakowski/WTKR This picture shows debris left behind after a tractor-trailer drove of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. June 22, 2023.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer crashed through the guardrail and went into the water near the 1 milepost just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Search efforts began immediately following the crash and Portsmouth-based Crofton Diving recovered the truck and Scott's body around 3 p.m. Friday.

The Coast Guard confirmed that the driver of the tractor-trailer was the only person inside the vehicle and believes the trailer was carrying landscaping supplies.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

CBBT officials said northbound traffic on the bridge was down to one lane as crews made repairs to the curb and guardrail. The left lane will remain closed until repairs can be made, which is expected to take about a week.

This is not the first time an incident like this has happened on the CBBT. There have been at least five other times in recent years when a large truck has crashed over the side of the CBBT. The most recent occurred in 2020.

