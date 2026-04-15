Salvation Army receives $200,000 donation for Center of Hope to support Richmond homeless population

RICHMOND, Va. — As record-breaking heat slams Central Virginia, Richmond's nightly inclement weather shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue has closed for the season. The facility will now operate as an extreme heat and weather shelter on an as-needed basis.

To offer more year-round support to Richmond's homeless population, the Salvation Army is developing the future Center of Hope. On Wednesday, Towne Bank gifted $200,000 toward the project.

"We're a community bank. We like to be a community asset and give back to the communities that we live, work and serve in. And this project that the Salvation Army is working on is extremely important to our neighbors and friends experiencing housing issues," Alec Schleicher said.

The Center of Hope would increase seasonal emergency shelter beds from 50 to 100 and support more people year-round. The project would increase the number of family rooms, bringing the number of beds up to 28 from 17. Beds for single men would raise from 33 to 72.

The fully accessible facility would also offer dedicated spaces for case management services and financial crisis assistance to prevent homelessness.

The Salvation Army still needs to raise nearly $3 million for the $15.5 million project. More information is available here.

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