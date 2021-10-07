Tour de Midnight rolls out of Goochland’s Midnight Brewery October 16

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Tour de Midnight bike rides on Saturday, October 16, to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia (EPVA), are a joy for both the casual and the hardcore cyclist.

The man who has helped make the event so successful is on a personal mission, which in turn helps every family coping with the condition.

Dennis Terry’s daughter suffered a seizure while in college in August 2011. About a week later, the family got a diagnosis of epilepsy, something they knew nothing about, let alone what life would be like.

That’s where the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia came to the rescue, providing families with resources and best of all, information.

Now, Terry is an ardent supporter of the EPVA and the annual Tour de Midnight is one of their biggest fundraisers.

This year's rides include a 100-km, a 50-km, and a 30-km ride, through some of Virginia’s most beautiful countryside in Goochland, Hanover and Louisa counties.

They all begin and end at the Midnight Brewery where bands, food trucks, a Fun Zone and of course, great beer will be on hand.

If you’d like to register for a great day outdoors, just click here.