Virginia dad shares his personal reason for fighting epilepsy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dennis Terry's work with the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia is personal.

Ten years ago, his college-age daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy. Ever since that diagnosis, he has been on a mission to promote awareness about the neurological disorder that often causes seizures.

As part of the CBS 6 Gives program, Bill Fitzgerald recognized Terry for his contribution to the community.

"You have done such amazing work promoting epilepsy awareness in Virginia. And obviously, it's a very personal mission for you, that CBS 6 wanted to do our part," Fitzgerald said to Terry. "We have made a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia, because of the amazing work that you do."

One of the events Terry helped organize is the Tour de Midnight, a bike ride that raises funds and awareness.

"It has really grown in the last five years," Terry said about the cycling event. "But just taking that to the next level and really getting people to come and tell their stories at the event. We have a mission in Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia, and that mission is to help those that need help the most, right? Advanced the cures. Stop seizures. Save lives."