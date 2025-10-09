Tour de Midnight bike ride event brings hope and help to Virginians with epilepsy

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — It's your annual opportunity to get on a bike and explore the spectacular fall countryside in Goochland and Hanover counties and support a great cause.

Next Saturday, the Tour de Midnight bike rides will head out from Goochland's Midnight Brewery to raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia.

Dennis Terry points out the event generates awareness and crucial funds to help people in the Commonwealth who may otherwise be struggling. He says his daughter was diagnosed nearly 15 years ago, and the struggle to find the right therapies continues.

"My daughter started having seizures August first, 2011, a day our family will never forget," Terry said. "She was in her third year of college. She was getting ready to start a nursing program. Her world changed. Our world changed. We're still trying to find a solution for her, so that's why we're still in the fight, because so many other families need that fight, too."

There are many different kinds of epilepsy, and their exact cause is still not clear. That's why Terry says his own daughter's journey has been marked by hope, followed by frustration.

"We've tried a lot of different medications," said Terry. "That didn't seem to get it. We the vagal nerve stimulator, the VNAS. We tried that for a few years. That didn't stop the seizures. We've been to some of the best. We've been to UVA, VCU, Cornell, Johns Hopkins, and the Mayo Clinic. We tell everybody, we're not in this for just Nicole. We're in this for everybody that's in the same boat as Nicole, just trying to find a solution to get control of her seizure activity."

Terry says the Tour de Midnight bike rides—30K, 50K and 100K—bring in cyclists who then spread the word about epilepsy. But more importantly, he says, is the sense of community it brings to families of those with epilepsy.

WTVR

"It's very emotional for a lot of families because they don't get that attention anywhere else," he said. "And so on our event day, they come out and they see, and especially if it's their first time, they're just amazed at how we get the word out about epilepsy and supporting those with epilepsy and things that people can do. Participating in this event is very helpful because all that money stays in Virginia and helps Virginians that are suffering from epilepsy. So, yeah, it's a very emotional day for a lot of people."

The Tour de Midnight is Saturday, Oct. 18 at Goochland's Midnight Brewery in Rockville. Terry says there is a 'Stanley Cup-esque' trophy for the riding teams with the most participants, whether they're on a bike, volunteering, or fundraising virtually. There's also a 10th anniversary cycling jersey available for purchase.

"We have three locations, including two satellite locations," said Terry. "We have one in Northern Virginia on the WHA Trail at the Caboose Brewery. That's grown very well. We moved our satellite location from Williamsburg to Chesapeake, to the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail. People can walk, run, or ride at those two locations along a paved, protected path. For anyone with epilepsy, that's where they can participate safely. We've actually added a 50K ride at the Chesapeake location as well. Our main event is at the Midnight Brewery, where we have 30K, 50K and 100K rides. First riders leave out at 8 o'clock in the morning, so registration opens at 7 o'clock. And when all the riders come back, it's a party!"

If you'd like to find out more about the Tour de Midnight rides and the celebration at the Midnight Brewery, click here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube