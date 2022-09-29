Tour de Midnight benefits the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Tour de Midnight bike rides on Saturday, October 15, to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia (EPVA), are a joy for both the casual and the hardcore cyclist.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia provides families with resources and best of all, information about this life-changing condition.

Dr. Stacey Epps is president of the EPVA and the annual Tour de Midnight is one of their biggest fundraisers.

“The money raised here is important to so many families,” Dr. Epps said. “But bringing awareness to epilepsy, so that people can learn about it, and find out where they can get help and information, is critical as well.”

This year's rides include 112 km, 50 km, and 30 km rides, through some of Virginia’s most beautiful countryside in Goochland, Hanover and Louisa counties.

They all begin and end at the Midnight Brewery where bands, food trucks, a Fun Zone, and of course, great beer will be on hand.

If you’d like to register for a great day outdoors, just click here.