Damage reported after NWS confirms tornado in Virginia Beach; SITW canceled

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tornado caused damage in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado around 6:10 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The City of Virginia Beach said damage includes trees down on a home and a vehicle.

⚠️ATTENTION: ⚠️Reported Tornado on the ground in area of River Road and Great Neck. Current damages include trees down including residence and a vehicle. Please call 911 for emergencies including trees down and 311 for information regarding other impacts or information. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 30, 2023

News 3's crews found damage in the Broad Bay Estates neighborhood at North Great Neck and River Road in addition to the Haversham Close area.

Sharavious Jackson/WTKR Haversham Close home damaged in Virginia Beach tornado.

The severe weather forced Something in the Water organizers to cancel Sunday's performances.

Following several calls & meetings today with the National Weather Service, festival organizers & in consultation with our emergency management leadership, the City has made the decision to cancel evening festival activity on Sunday, April 30: https://t.co/1KPO9QyTFr+ — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 30, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.