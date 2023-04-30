Watch Now
Damage reported after NWS confirms tornado in Virginia Beach; SITW canceled

Sharavious Jackson/WTKR
Posted at 6:24 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 20:24:22-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tornado caused damage in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado around 6:10 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The City of Virginia Beach said damage includes trees down on a home and a vehicle.

News 3's crews found damage in the Broad Bay Estates neighborhood at North Great Neck and River Road in addition to the Haversham Close area.

The severe weather forced Something in the Water organizers to cancel Sunday's performances.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

