Damage reported after NWS confirms tornado in Virginia Beach; SITW canceled

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tornado caused damage in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado around 6:10 p.m.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The City of Virginia Beach said damage includes trees down on a home and a vehicle.
⚠️ATTENTION: ⚠️Reported Tornado on the ground in area of River Road and Great Neck. Current damages include trees down including residence and a vehicle. Please call 911 for emergencies including trees down and 311 for information regarding other impacts or information.
— Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 30, 2023
News 3's crews found damage in the Broad Bay Estates neighborhood at North Great Neck and River Road in addition to the Haversham Close area.
The severe weather forced Something in the Water organizers to cancel Sunday's performances.
Following several calls & meetings today with the National Weather Service, festival organizers & in consultation with our emergency management leadership, the City has made the decision to cancel evening festival activity on Sunday, April 30: https://t.co/1KPO9QyTFr+
— Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 30, 2023
This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.