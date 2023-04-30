Her daughter vanished 6 years ago. Now this Richmond mother is a 'pillar of strength' for other families

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mother whose daughter disappeared six years ago hosted her annual Missing Person’s Day event on Saturday in Abner Clay Park.

Toni Jacobs has not lost hope, but the mounting days since her daughter, Keeshae, was last seen on Sept. 26, 2016, weigh heavily on her heart.

"When a loved one goes missing, you feel like you're alone, because people don't know what you're going through,” Jacobs explained. “So I try to be there and be that friendly face. ‘I know what you're going through. It’s not easy, but this is what you need to do.’ I try and point them in the right direction. And let them know this is your child and you can fight for your child."

Jacobs said she that she has felt her daughter's case was at times an uphill battle over the more than six years Keeshae has been missing.

Jacobs has been critical of the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney's Office saying she believes they have enough evidence to move forward in her daughter's case.

“A lot of this could've been prevented if they would've jumped on it the way they were supposed to do instead of just putting it back on the back burner," Jacobs said.

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Collette McEachin made an appearance at Saturday's event. It was the first time that she and Jacobs met.

McEachin said more evidence is needed in Keeshae's case

"There's no one thing that will amount to probable cause without there being a smoking gun or a confession,” McEachin explained. “You always need corroborating evidence and I know the Richmond Police Department, their detectives are working on gathering all of that corroborating evidence.”

Since Keeshae's disappearance, police have said that foul play is suspected.

Otis Tucker, who was the last person seen with Keeshae, is a person of interest, according to police.

He served time in Virginia for several charges unrelated to her case, but he was released on probation to Florida.

Then in November 2022 he was charged with first-degree murder for allegledy killing a Jacksonville woman.

Florida's district attorney in Jacksonville is seeking the death penalty.

"We are certainly in communication with the district attorney in Florida, but I can't comment beyond that," McEachin said.

Keeshae's case was on the minds of many that gathered at Abner Clay Park, including Richmond Police Detective Clarence Key, who is working several missing persons mysteries.

“We haven't forgotten, we are still working on it,” Key said. “And not just us, we are collaborating with state and federal agencies and working with organizations like Reopen the Case organization. We applaud what you're doing in keeping these families out there in the community."

Jacobs has established a foundation in her daughter’s name to educate people about missing persons cases while “serving as a beacon of light” for families experiencing the unimaginable.

“We are here to be the backbone and pillar of strength for the families of missing persons,” reads the mission statement of the Keeshae Jacobs Foundation.

