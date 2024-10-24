Mother pressing for answers after daughter fatally hit by car in Richmond: 'I just want to know why'

RICHMOND, Va. — Standing near her daughter's memorial, Nieta Blount remembered the person she called her "baby girl," Tomorrow Brooks.

"She liked to dance, she liked to sing," Blount said. "She wanted to see the world and y'all took that from my baby."

42-year-old Tomorrow Brooks died during the early morning hours of October 9 when she was hit by an SUV on Midlothian Turnpike, just a few blocks east of Chippenham Parkway.

WTVR Tomorrow Brooks

Two weeks after her death, police are continuing to investigate, prompting the family to ask the public to come forward with any information that can help.

"Nothing in this world will bring her back," Brooks' daughter Ziaye Brooks said. "She was very loved. I just want to know why."

In their initial news release on the crash, Richmond Police said Brooks had attempted to cross in the middle of the street and was hit by an SUV heading south.

The driver stayed at the scene, and no charges have been filed against them.

Now, police say the circumstances of what happened before Brooks was hit are under investigation by a different division.

The Richmond Police crash team handled the initial case, but last week, it was transferred to the Major Crimes division, which handles cases like aggravated assaults and homicides.

The department says this was done because it was "better suited to handle a more expansive death investigation."

A police spokesperson says detectives have not released anything about potential suspects or persons of interest in this case, if there are any.

"She needs justice because I can't let my baby go in vain like this. I just want to know what happened to my child," Blount said. "Closed mouths don't get fed. Just like I said, put yourselves in our shoes. You would probably be out here doing the same thing that we doing, trying to find justice."

WTVR Nieta Blount

Brooks' family says she was in town from New Mexico celebrating her 42nd birthday, adding that she was born and raised in the same area where she died.

"This street right here my child was born on, and for her to lose her life on the same street that she was born and raised on, 42 years come on, man," Blount said.

The family set up a memorial near the spot, with some of Brooks' favorite photos and colors, teddy bears from her children and grandchildren, and a pink pumpkin representing the first of many celebrations they won't get with her.

WTVR

Thursday's plea for people to come forward with information ended with a prayer vigil, and a promise from a mother to her baby girl:

"Mama, love you, baby. Sure, I see you on the other side, okay? Save me a spot."

Richmond Police would like anyone with any information about this case to contact Major Crimes detectives or Crime Stoppers if you want to remain anonymous at 804-780-1000.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.