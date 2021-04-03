Tom Farrell, former Dominion Energy CEO, dies one day after retiring

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thomas Farrell II, former Dominion Energy Chief Executive Officer, died Friday, one day after he stepped down from his leadership position, the company announced Friday.

Farrell, 66, died after his battle with cancer took a sudden turn in recent weeks.

Farrell served as Dominion's chairman, president, and CEO from 2007 to 2020.

"Tom was a peerless mentor and outstanding leader who sought to find innovative solutions to challenges at Dominion Energy, in the utility industry and in the community he called home," Dominion Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Robert M. Blue said. "

"In his tenure at the company, Tom oversaw an era of prosperity and growth, and a long-term transformation that will have a lasting impact on clean energy development and on the health of the environment. Above all else, he loved spending time with his wife, his sons and their spouses, and his grandchildren. We will miss him greatly, and extend our deepest condolences to his loving family."

"We are heartbroken. This is an incredible loss of a remarkable man," Richard Cullen, former chairman of McGuireWoods, LLP, and brother-in-law of Mr. Farrell, said.

In October 2020, Farrell stepped down as CEO and served as the companies executive chair until yesterday when his retirement was announced and made effective.