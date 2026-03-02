Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Todd 'Parney' Parnell steals the show at RVA Sports Awards: 'Where my Squirrels at?'

Todd "Parney" Parnell brought laughs and heart to the RVA Sports Awards, presenting the Team of the Year honor to Randolph-Macon softball.
RICHMOND, Va. — Todd "Parney" Parnell brought the house down at the fifth annual RVA Sports Awards, delivering laughs, heartfelt tributes and one of the evening's most anticipated moments — the presentation of the Team of the Year Award.

The former CEO of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, who is now a senior advisor for the team, took the stage to a roaring ovation. Hosts Lane Casadonte and Kelli Lemon setting the stage for a man who has become a fixture of Richmond's sports community.

"He puts his pants on one leg at a time, just like the rest of us," Lemon said. "But his slacks just have way more personality."

The man behind the pants

Before Parnell spoke, the room was treated to a video tribute tracing his story — from the moment he arrived in Richmond with a mission to bring baseball back to the river city, to the years of passion, promotion and persistence that helped transform a struggling minor league franchise into one of the most beloved sports institutions in the region.

Casadonte noted that Parnell "helped take the diamond out of the rough" and "fought — and trust me, fought — to pave the way for the new CarMax Park," the Flying Squirrels' new home that stands as a monument to years of community advocacy.

All about 'we,' never 'I'

When Parnell grabbed the mic, he was quick to deflect the spotlight toward his team.

"It's a privilege to be here in Richmond. We love you very much," he said, before scanning the crowd. "Where's my Squirrels at?"

He gave a special shoutout to Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann, ownership, and his wife, Tanya, whom he called "the true team leader of Team Parnell."

"During my time with the Squirrels, it's been all about 'us' and 'we,' and not 'I' and 'me,'" Parnell said. "That's been what the Squirrels have been about from day one... We'll continue that tradition at CarMax Park."

Randolph-Macon College Softball wins Team of the Year

Presenting the Team of the Year Award

Parnell presented the Team of the Year Award with his signature blend of showmanship and heart.

"Going into battle with your brothers and sisters, working towards a common goal, and then celebrating together afterwards — in moderation, of course," he said, pausing for effect. "Or maybe not."

The winner was the Randolph-Macon softball team. The Yellow Jackets were unable to attend in person — as Parnell noted with a grin, "they had a game, and they probably won" — and accepted via video, thanking fans, family and the RVA Sports Awards for the recognition.

A Richmond original

What made Parnell's appearance so memorable wasn't just the laughs — it was the genuine affection that filled the room. He has spent more than 15 years pouring himself into Richmond, and the city has returned it in kind.

"There's nothing quite like being a member of a team," he said.

As Lemon put it afterward: "Thank you, Parney. Thank you for your pants."

