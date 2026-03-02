Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ContestsRVA Sports Awards

Actions

Curtis Allen wins Male Athlete of the Year

Curtis Allen with Virginia Union Football was named 2026 Male Athlete of the Year at the RVA Sports Awards.

The NCAA Division II rushing leader (2,409 yds, 30 TDs) set a VUU single-season Record.

He exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2025.

The Male Athlete of the Year Award is sponsored by Rosie's Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs Racetrack.

ColonialDownsRVASportsAwards.png
The Male Athlete of the Year Award is sponsored by Rosie's Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs Racetrack.
RVA Sports Awards 2026 Winners
poster_dbf50987e3834315a041b030a66373d1.jpg

RVA Sports Awards

Amanda Lanyon wins Female Athlete of the Year

poster_0245f433227146a4ad8d008b39da78f8.jpg

RVA Sports Awards

Curtis Allen wins Male Athlete of the Year

poster_09446e78f8ad42158c4fde8d0c5bb849.jpg

RVA Sports Awards

Randolph-Macon Softball wins Team of the Year

poster_ce9cf7c08a1448f6b90ee1b404716ac6.jpg

RVA Sports Awards

Cornell Core, high school track coach, wins Coach of the Year award

poster_01a4aeb8f5824be49d31c93b0f6de503.jpg

RVA Sports Awards

Thomas Dale Walk-Off 99-Yard Pick-6 is Moment of the Year

poster_cdeff7396cf74af99ebbbb45087969eb.jpg

RVA Sports Awards

Monacan High swimmer Emerson Callis wins Youth Athlete of the Year

poster_454d3947c39f4c84a476ff8bb5cfa285.jpg

RVA Sports Awards

Midlothian High School Softball wins Youth Team of the Year

poster_8c00d16c05c043f3b813155790981a11.jpg

RVA Sports Awards

VAXC Showcase Event at Pole Green Park is Event Impact of the Year

poster_07305f2c152c4de0b6b2f3e2127740c4.jpg

RVA Sports Awards

Super collector Ron Pomfrey wins Fan of the Year

Metropolitan Junior Baseball League’s Bill Forrester wins Community Champion Award

Antointe Craig, player on US National Men's Blind Soccer Team, wins Courage Story Award

2-time Olympic gold medalist, legendary soccer goalie Briana Scurry at RVA Sports Awards

RVA Sports Awards Promo 480x360

Don't miss the 2026 RVA Sports Awards on Sunday, March 1 at Altria Theater