Curtis Allen wins Male Athlete of the Year

Curtis Allen with Virginia Union Football was named 2026 Male Athlete of the Year at the RVA Sports Awards.

The NCAA Division II rushing leader (2,409 yds, 30 TDs) set a VUU single-season Record.

He exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2025.

The Male Athlete of the Year Award is sponsored by Rosie's Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs Racetrack.

