Motorcycle driver killed in Route 460 wreck rear-ended pickup, troopers say

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. — State police have released the name of the motorcycle driver killed in a two-vehicle crash along Route 460 last Sunday in Prince Edward County.

Troopers were called to the wreck on Route 460, less than a mile west of Aspen Hill Road, just before 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 17, according to Corinne Geller with Virginia State Police.

"A 2014 Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glyde was traveling east on Route 460 when it struck the rear of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado," Geller wrote. "The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to run off the right side of the highway and strike the guardrail. Its operator was thrown from the bike."

The driver of the motorcycle, 20-year-old Todd B. Schinabeck of Farmville, died at the scene, officials said.

Troopers said Schinabeck was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup, a 44-year-old man from Crew, was not hurt, according to troopers.

That driver was wearing a seat belt, officials said.

"The crash remains under investigation," Geller said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.