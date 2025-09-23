Driver arrested after boy hit riding bike in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in Petersburg on Monday evening.

According to Petersburg Police, the driver hit a boy riding a bike in the 1000 block of South Crater Road around 7:45 p.m.

The driver, 44-year-old Tobias Morgan, fled the scene. He was later arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.

After the accident, the boy was taken to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

