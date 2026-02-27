CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A major tenant at Chesterfield Towne Center has moved out in favor of a new location nearby. The TJ Maxx-HomeGoods combo store at the mall had closed by Thursday ahead of a relocation to Pocono Crossing, a shopping center a couple miles away on Midlothian Turnpike. The stores plan to open in their new spaces March 5. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
TJ Maxx, HomeGoods close at Chesterfield Towne Center. What's next for the mall?
