TJ Maxx, HomeGoods close at Chesterfield Towne Center. What's next for the mall?

TJ Maxx and HomeGoods have closed at Chesterfield Towne Center
TJ Maxx and HomeGoods have closed at Chesterfield Towne Center. The stores are relocating to a nearby shopping center, where they plan to reopen in early March.
TJ Maxx and HomeGoods have closed at Chesterfield Towne Center
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A major tenant at Chesterfield Towne Center has moved out in favor of a new location nearby. The TJ Maxx-HomeGoods combo store at the mall had closed by Thursday ahead of a relocation to Pocono Crossing, a shopping center a couple miles away on Midlothian Turnpike. The stores plan to open in their new spaces March 5. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

