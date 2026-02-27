TJ Maxx, HomeGoods close at Chesterfield Towne Center. What's next for the mall?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A major tenant at Chesterfield Towne Center has moved out in favor of a new location nearby. The TJ Maxx-HomeGoods combo store at the mall had closed by Thursday ahead of a relocation to Pocono Crossing, a shopping center a couple miles away on Midlothian Turnpike. The stores plan to open in their new spaces March 5. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.