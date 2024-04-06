Fire alarm stops Tina Turner musical at Altria Theater; theatergoers can see another performance this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Theatergoers who attended the Friday night performance of "TINA - The Tina Turner Musical" will be allowed to see the show again after a fire alarm stopped the production more than halfway through the musical.

The fire alarm sounded inside the Altria Theater at 9:45 p.m., according to Cindy Creasy, Broadway in Richmond's media and public relations director.

"Patrons were directed to evacuate the venue into Monroe Park in accordance with the venue's emergency action plan," Creasy said. "First Responders and venue personnel investigated the alarm source immediately. All patrons were evacuated in a safe and orderly fashion. During this 30-minute delay, it was decided that the show could not go on."

Officials said there was no fire and that there was a problem with the alarm system.

“Virginia Sprinkler Company and venue building crews worked overnight to replace the malfunctioning hardware," Glenn Major, the Altria's general manager, wrote.

Major said the Altria's sprinkler systems were reset and back to normal as of 5 a.m.

All shows are to proceed as scheduled,” Major added.

WTVR "TINA - The Tina Turner Musical" at Altria Theater in Richmond

Creasy noted that the safety and security of guests and staff is paramount.

"Altria Theater and Broadway in Richmond sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this incident may have caused and express our appreciation for the audience’s patience while the issue was handled swiftly and safely," Creasy said.

Anyone who attended Friday night's performance is asked to email info@asmrichmond.com in order to be reseated into a another performance this weekend.

"TINA - The Tina Turner Musical,"a powerful and moving comeback story that brings to life the remarkable journey of a woman who broke countless barriers, earned 12 Grammys and and became the undisputed Queen of Rock n’ Roll, runs through Sunday, April 7 in Richmond.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.