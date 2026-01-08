Why Valentine's Day is tricky for Virginia candy man Tim Gearhart

RICHMOND, Va. — The New Year just started, but Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Sweet treats are always a delicious way to express your love.

Tim Gearhart recently shared his story from Marine cook to chocolatier on the "Eat It, Virginia" podcast.

Gearhart and his team handmake chocolates at their Gearharts Fine Chocolates shops in both Short Pump and Charlottesville.

He told podcast hosts Scott and Robey why Valentine's Day can be a tricky time of year for him.

"I understand the connection and the thought that people always think that [Valentine's Day] would be the busiest [time of year]. And they are the busiest single days of the year. It really depends on what day of the week it falls on that year," Gearhart said.

When asked if people eat more chocolate on Friday than on Tuesday, Gearhart had a different explanation.

"No, a man will wait longer in line," Gearhart said. "I call it the land of procrastinating men on Valentine's Day. Myself being one of them, my poor wife."

The chocolatier admits even he faces the challenge of gifting chocolate to his own wife.

"It is a double-edged sword, my friend. Let me tell you. It's like, if I take something to her, she's like, 'oh, yeah, did you just grab that on the way out?' And if I don't, she's like, 'he didn't give me anything. Dude, you make chocolate,'" Gearhart said. "I've been married for 20 years now. So my wife is well aware of Christmas and Valentine's Day, the trials and tribulations."

Learn all about Gearhart, Gearharts Fine Chocolates, and his journey from the Marine Corps to candyland on the Eat It Virginia podcast, available now on YouTube, Spotify, and WTVR.com.

