Three murders in 30 hours. Richmond surpasses yearly homicide total from 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the homicide total in Richmond in 2023 is three more than in 2022 - a year that ended with 60 homicides.

Nearly 180 people have been shot this year, with four of those 180 shot over the last 30 hours.

One of those shootings includes the murder of a Dollar General employee Wednesday evening on the city's Southside.

Hours later, a second shooting, also on the Southside, took the life of 32-year-old Jeffrey Ludlow, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shootings continued into Thursday morning when two men were shot on the 2300 block of Rosetta Street, one was hospitalized, and the other was pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center.

The gunman in both the Dollar General and Rosetta Street shootings is still at large. A man has been detained in the Irvington Street shooting, but no charges have been filed.

If you have information on any of these shootings you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.



