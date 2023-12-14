Watch Now
Richmond police investigating fatal shooting on city's Southside

WTVR
Posted at 9:26 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 21:40:24-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a home on the city's Southside.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, police responded to the 3400 block of Irvington Street for reports of a shooting.

Police say when officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This was the second deadly shooting in Richmondto occur within two hours on Wednesday.

If you have any information on this shooting, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

