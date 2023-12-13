Crime Insider: Richmond Dollar General employee killed after robbery turns violent

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that a Dollar General employee is dead after an armed robbery turned fatal Wednesday afternoon.

Sources say shots were fired in the store, one of which killed the store employee.

Officers were called to the store, located on the 3300 block of Richmond Highway, for a report of a robbery and shooting.

Police say the employee was found inside the store with a gunshot wound. He was later taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are currently speaking with witnesses as people were in the store at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

