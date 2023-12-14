2 shot early Thursday morning on Richmond's northside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police confirm to CBS 6 that detectives are out investigating a shooting on Richmond's northside early Thursday morning.

This is happening near the 2400 block of Rosetta Street.

Police have confirmed to CBS 6 that two people were found shot in an alleyway between two buildings in the area. But police weren't able to confirm the status of the victims.

If you have any information on this shooting, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!