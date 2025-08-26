Neighbors want changes on Three Chopt Road after 11-year-old girl killed in bicycle crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — As a memorial for 11-year-old Dania Bashier continues to grow, so too does concern for safety among people who live off Three Chopt Road in Henrico County.

The 11-year-old Tuckahoe Middle School student died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on Three Chopt Road in Henrico County.

According to Henrico Police, Dania was riding her bike with another child around 11:30 a.m. when the children tried to cross the street. A vehicle coming toward them tried to swerve out of the way, avoiding one child but striking Dania in the process.

Liam Poland, who lives in a neighborhood off Three Chopt Road, says the busyness of this major thoroughfare is the reason he avoids crossing the road.

“This morning, I went to the grocery store and I saw a couple of high school students having to make the run right across Eastridge right there right by Three Chopt,” Poland said. “This is a neighborhood full of kids of all ages. I see kids walking to Freeman here. I know they’re walking to the middle school too and they’re having to cross Three Chopt there."

Poland said the shock of losing Dania is the reason he and others say there needs to be changes to make the area safer.

“I avoid biking on Three Chopt whenever I can,” Poland said. “There’s not that many protected crosswalks and then also the sidewalk actually doesn’t extend all the way down Three Chopt. You see a lot of distracted drivers coming through, and there’s not that many places where people are forced to pay attention."

According to Henrico Police, speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, and that at this time the speed on Three Chopt likely won’t be reduced lower than 35 MPH. However, Lt. Shawn Kopelove said Henrico Police and the County are potentially looking into to the addition of speed cameras and crosswalks to improve safety.

“I would like to see a reduction in speed and then better infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclist alike,” Poland said.

"I think we need a crosswalk at Three Chopt and Parham on either side to link those apartments and the housing there. It would not only be safer, but it could link up to the library, all the shops down Parham," said another cyclist.

There are currently four crosswalks along Three Chopt Road between Eastridge and Westbury Drive — all four near Freeman High School. However, a half mile down the road near Tuckahoe Middle School and Ridge Elementary School, there are no crosswalks present.

Kitty Hall said she sometimes risks crossing the street in her motorized wheel chair to make it to the shopping center across Three Chopt. She believes crosswalks and additional lights could reduce speed.

"You’re playing Russian Roulette because you’re trying to get to safety, and you’re doing it in a fast pace," Hall said. "And like I said, young kids don’t think twice like adults do."

Hall says she hopes that residents like herself voice those concerns and solutions during Tuesday evening's Board of Supervisors meeting to get those and power to make what Hall believes are necessary changes.

“It does concern me because you have kids crossing the street coming after school leaving school trying to get across the street maybe trying to run into the store like I’m doing now,” Hall said. “Just take care of the kids that’s all.”

