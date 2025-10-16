83-year-old Henrico father still missing one month later: 'I haven't given up'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — It's been one month since 83-year-old Theo Loving disappeared from his East End home, and his family is still searching for answers.

Loving was last seen on September 16 at his home off New Market Road in Henrico County. His son, Joshua Loving, said his father was acting out of character in the days leading up to his disappearance.

"He came to my room. It was about 10:30 in the morning," Joshua said.

Joshua said his father mumbled something strange.

"He told me he saw a taxi outside, and he was already seeing things. I looked out there and there was no taxi outside. And he told me the meter was running and he needed money for it, and I told him I didn't have any money for it," Joshua said.

The family believes Theo was in the early stages of dementia, though he had not been officially diagnosed. Video from mid-September shows the frail 83-year-old walking slowly in front of his home.

Police continue to investigate Theo Loving's disappearance and do not suspect foul play at this time. Joshua said officers initially used dogs, drones and other resources to search for his father, but those efforts have been unsuccessful.

"They claimed they checked all in this area," Joshua said.

Adding to the family's stress, Joshua said the family home is deteriorating and may not be safe for his father's return.

"I haven't given up. I've gone to my house every single night, I waited, I wait 30 minutes, I'm just kinda hoping he'd walk back in. They haven't condemned the house but they tell me it's unsafe. I'm supposed to meet with people from the county on Friday morning," Joshua said.

The family is also dealing with another crisis. Joshua's mother recently suffered a stroke and is recovering.

Joshua said his biggest fear is that his father got into a car with a stranger and doesn't remember how to get home.

