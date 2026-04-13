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The Strokes announce Richmond concert at Allianz Amphitheater

2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs during the first weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One
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RICHMOND, Va. — The Strokes' world tour is making a stop in Richmond.

The New York City-based rock band will perform at Allianz Amphitheater on July 12, 2026. Hamilton Leithauser is the supporting act.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 15, and general tickets go on sale Friday, April 17.

The Strokes just played Coachella and will perform headline sets for Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Japan’s Summer Sonic 2026 this year.

"Reality Awaits," the seventh studio album from The Strokes, is set for release on June 26.

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