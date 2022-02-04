New West End COVID testing site can have results in 24 hours

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- COVID-19 testing company, TestHere.com, has just opened a new testing clinic in Goochland County at the site of the former West Creek Emergency Center off of Route 288.

The company is offering free testing for rapid antigen, antibody, COVID/Flu combo tests and next day expected PCR tests. All four tests offered are completely free to those with or without insurance.

"Our goal was to really kind of triangulate the Richmond proper area," said Mike Damon, who runs Virginia's TestHere.com locations.

The company also has testing sites in Midlothian on Wadsworth Drive and at the Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond.

Previously, those who received a PCR test at TestHere.com would have to pay for the test upfront and then submit paperwork to be reimbursed by insurance. But now, you will pay nothing out of pocket, and you should receive your results within 24 hours.

"What we've found is most places that are offering PCRs, whether they are insurance or not, are not returning those results for 72 to 96 hours, sometimes," Damon explained. "That can be frustrating when the quarantine guidelines have changed."

The West Creek clinic is TestHere.com's first drive-thru location in the Richmond area.

"If someone doesn't want to go into the environment, has kids they don't want to get them out of the car, this is really easy," said Damon. "They pull up, we come out to you, we test you and off you go.Then you get an email or phone call with your results in as quick as 15 minutes."

Damon also noted they are seeing fewer people sign up for COVID tests overall, which he partially attributes to people receiving their free at-home tests from the federal government.

However, the percent positivity rate at TestHere is still around 30%.

"You've got Super Bowl weekend coming up, a lot of people maybe together, I would anticipate that Monday is gonna be a busy Monday," Damon said. "It makes things a little bit challenging for scheduling, obviously. But we are prepared at all points to do large volumes. And we have the staff and tests, most importantly, to actually do that."

Meanwhile, TestHere is also working to help students stay in school and businesses get back to work.

“We have worked directly with a lot of schools, having a test-to-stay program," Damon explained. "We've also worked with businesses and offer a home test with a telehealth component to it. We've also been happy to provide some PPE with KN95 masks as well. We're really trying to be a one-stop-shop source for our communities out here in Virginia.”

TestHere is taking some walk-in appointments at the West Creek Clinic, but Damon said it is better to sign up online, so that you are already in the registration system.