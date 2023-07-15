Slain Henrico High student 'always brought joy,' family says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico community is mourning the loss of a Henrico High School senior that was shot and killed Wednesday.

Teshawn Damon Archer died after being shot at an apartment complex, according to his cousin, Jacslynn Buffalo.

Police were called to the Cardinal Forest apartment complex near Shrader and Wistar roadsat about 8 p.m. Wednesday. That is when they said they found the rising senior dead from gunshot wounds.

Provided to WTVR Teshawn Damon Archer

Archer loved to play basketball and ride bikes, according to Buffalo. She said the 18-year-old always brought joy to the family and had a presence that radiated.

She feels anger and pain about the tragedy.

"It's been hard. It’s hard right now trying not to cry like it's real hard," she said through tears.

Buffalo is puzzled by who could have done this and inflicted so much pain on their family.

Family and friends gathered to share memories of the teen Friday night as they prepare for the funeral in the coming week.

WTVR

The family stated they will always remember Archer for his bright smile and the type of man they said he was.

“Even though he only made it to 18, he was loved by a lot of people and he’ll be missed," Buffalo said.

Police need anyone who witnessed the crime or has information about the incident to come forward.

Call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.