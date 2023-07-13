Teenager killed at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A teenager was shot and killed at a Henrico apartment complex, according to Henrico Police.
Police were called to the 7700 block of Northbourne Court, near Shrader and Wistar roads, at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
There officers found an 18-year-old male who was pronounced at the scene.
Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
