Teenager killed at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A teenager was shot and killed at a Henrico apartment complex, according to Henrico Police.

Police were called to the 7700 block of Northbourne Court, near Shrader and Wistar roads, at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

There officers found an 18-year-old male who was pronounced at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

