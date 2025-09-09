Richmond man killed in Manchester was devoted to helping others, family says

RICHMOND, Va. — Terrell Robinson, 44, was killed Thursday in a domestic-related incident on Richmond's Southside, according to investigators.

Robinson's family said by phone that he had just started driving trucks for a new company and was looking forward to life on the road. His rig still sits parked along East 10th Street in Richmond, right across from the Manchester General District Courthouse.

Police said Robinson was shot in the back on a sidewalk in front of a Southside home. Robinson died a short time later at the hospital.

Robinson hosted his own YouTube channel and often posted videos on social media of him driving a rig and talking about life.

"I'm from the projects. I'm from Jackson Ward, Richmond, Virginia," Robinson said in one video. "I've been incarcerated, was incarcerated for 17 years straight."

While locked up, family members said Robinson leaned on the Lord and had faith when he was released around 2019 that in his second chance, he would help people. That help, his family said, came in many ways, whether it was Robinson helping the homeless or offering advice to a younger generation. Robinson wanted to make sure others chose a different path.

"I feel like I'm a good dude," Robinson said in a video. "You know what I mean, I'm a righteous, good dude, I deal with my demons, I've dealt with my demons, yeah. But overall, I've always been about justice. Freedom, justice, and equality."

Crime Insider sources said that Robinson's murder appears to be domestic related. If you have information that can help detectives, you're asked to call their anonymous tip line at 804-780-1000 or text a tip using the P3 app.

Click here to email your memories or condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.