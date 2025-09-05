Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man critically injured in Manchester shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Richmond Thursday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

According to sources, the shooting occurred at 10th and Hull Street near the Manchester General District Court around 7 p.m.

Witnesses said an ambulance left the scene quickly after the shots rang out.

Detectives from Major Crimes, police officers, and forensics officials were on the scene as of 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

