Teen convicted in murder of Henrico HS basketball player, Crime Insider sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A teenager has been convicted of killing a 17-year-old Henrico High School basketball player, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Diamond Brown-Mosby was just weeks away from graduating when she was shot on the afternoon of May 19 on Byron Street.

Sources said an unnamed teen was convicted on several charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

In June 2022, 18-year-old Martel Marrow was charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder and another juvenile is also facing charges in the case.

