Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Teen convicted in murder of Henrico HS basketball player, Crime Insider sources say

A teenager has been convicted of killing a 17-year-old Henrico High School basketball player, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Posted at 11:16 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 23:16:58-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A teenager has been convicted of killing a 17-year-old Henrico High School basketball player, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Diamond Brown-Mosby was just weeks away from graduating when she was shot on the afternoon of May 19 on Byron Street.

Sources said an unnamed teen was convicted on several charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

In June 2022, 18-year-old Martel Marrow was charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder and another juvenile is also facing charges in the case.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone