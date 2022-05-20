Student Diamond Brown-Mosby killed in Henrico shooting, Crime Insider sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico High School senior Diamond Brown-Mosby was killed Thursday afternoon in a shooting on Byron Street in eastern Henrico, according to Crime Insider sources.

Brown-Mosby, 17, played on Henrico High School's girls' basketball team.

"Diamond was a kind young woman and a talented student-athlete," Henrico High School principal Karin Castillo-Rose wrote in an email to the school community. "Her loss will be felt on every walkway and classroom in our school."

The principal's email did not mention the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting that killed Brown-Mosby remain under investigation by Henrico Police.

"Henrico County Police worked into the overnight hours investigating a homicide involving a juvenile teen," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email. "Detectives are seeking any information from members of our Glenwood Farms community regarding the initial shooting."

On Thursday afternoon, a Virginia State Trooper was helping a driver who was having car trouble on I-64 westbound on the Shockoe Valley Bridge. While the trooper was with the driver, a second car pulled up.

The driver of the second car asked the trooper for help because a passenger in the car had been shot.

Brown-Mosby was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Henrico Police Detective Seay at 804-501-7323 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.