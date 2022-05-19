Reported shooting impacts traffic on Interstate 64 west in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a reported shooting that was impacting traffic on Interstate 64 west near Nine Mile Road Thursday afternoon.

Henrico Police said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Byron Street around 4:20 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle with the victim inside left and stopped on I-64 west along the Shockoe Valley Bridge.

That victim was then taken by ambulance to an area hospital, according to police.

State troopers are on the scene.

The interstate's center and right lanes along with the right shoulder were closed, but cars were getting by in the left lane.

Traffic was backed up 2.5 miles as of 5:45 p.m.

